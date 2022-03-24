Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Cut by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $95,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.62. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

