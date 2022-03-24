Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 97,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,287,919 shares.The stock last traded at $146.83 and had previously closed at $154.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baidu by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,516,000 after acquiring an additional 405,443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.