Baker Boyer National Bank Buys Shares of 100,856 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. 367,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

