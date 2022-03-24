Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $342,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,055. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

