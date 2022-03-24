Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.24. 5,010,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,553. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $460.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

