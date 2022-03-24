Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.70 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

