Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 1,898,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

