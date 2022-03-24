Baker Boyer National Bank Takes $205,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.15. 55,260,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,517,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66. The firm has a market cap of $312.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.