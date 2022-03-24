Baker Boyer National Bank Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.35. 2,481,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.36 and its 200 day moving average is $351.96.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.