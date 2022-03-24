Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.56

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 52169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $501,229,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $140,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

