Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 477,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,407,608 shares.The stock last traded at $36.63 and had previously closed at $36.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Baker Hughes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 734.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,290,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.