BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.36

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $7.13. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 143,258 shares traded.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

