Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded by Itaú Unibanco to Outperform

Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Itaú Unibanco currently has $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.40.

CIB opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $7,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

