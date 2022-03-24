Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Bank First worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bank First by 100.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank First by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank First by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bank First by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Bank First stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $544.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

