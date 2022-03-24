Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. 745,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,541,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.