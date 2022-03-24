Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.13.

BK opened at $51.73 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

