Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BKNIY opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

