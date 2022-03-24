Barclays Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:MLGet Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($164.84) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €121.70 ($133.74) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($143.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €134.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.58.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

