Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.82).

LON LMP opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.51) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

