Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.62) to GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,612.60 ($21.23) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,597.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,541.15. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92). Insiders have purchased 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542 over the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.