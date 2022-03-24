Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

DIS traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.64. 8,761,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

