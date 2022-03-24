Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $24,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5,507.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $77.07 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

