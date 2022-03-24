BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) CEO Sells $59,914.15 in Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Crivello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Jeffery Crivello sold 1,085 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $16,557.10.

BBQ stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBQ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BBQ in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BBQ by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BBQ in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BBQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BBQ in the second quarter valued at $651,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

