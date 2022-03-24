Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.63 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Beam has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00028856 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 110,434,600 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

