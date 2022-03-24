Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.90) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.85% from the company’s current price.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495.67 ($6.53).

Shares of LON BEZ traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 417.10 ($5.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 459.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 428.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.80).

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($42,011.33). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,384.60). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

