Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €53.00 by Berenberg Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.71 ($91.99).

ETR:BC8 traded down €0.60 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €51.46 ($56.55). The stock had a trading volume of 219,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($76.44). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

