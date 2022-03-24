Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €53.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.71 ($91.99).

ETR:BC8 traded down €0.60 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €51.46 ($56.55). The stock had a trading volume of 219,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($76.44). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.