Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $57.81. 163,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

