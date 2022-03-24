Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLCM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

