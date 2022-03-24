Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,618.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.39) to GBX 3,351 ($44.12) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Investec started coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,010 ($52.79) to GBX 3,885 ($51.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$34.21 during midday trading on Friday. Bellway has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

