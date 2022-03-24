Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Major Shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P Buys 251,100 Shares of Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00.

BNFT stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $402.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

