Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 17,741 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 17.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

