Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after buying an additional 2,302,942 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

