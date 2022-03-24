Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 2,818 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.
DE opened at $431.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.87. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $436.28.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
