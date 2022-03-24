Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 2,818 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE opened at $431.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.87. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $436.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.