Bfsg LLC Purchases 3,203 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 242,498 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $25,029,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 203,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $85.87 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

