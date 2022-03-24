Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.27

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BHGet Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $147.27 and traded as high as $153.97. Biglari shares last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 2,475 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.