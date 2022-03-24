Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.27

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $147.27 and traded as high as $153.97. Biglari shares last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 2,475 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

