Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $250.01

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250.01 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 243 ($3.20). Billington shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.29), with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of £32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

