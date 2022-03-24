Binamon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $689,663.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $5.55 million and $689,663.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.54 or 0.07036667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,920.23 or 1.00096602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

