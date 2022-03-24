BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 6,129 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
