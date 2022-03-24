BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 6,129 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.