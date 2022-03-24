Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0401 on Top Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $737,934.24 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars.

