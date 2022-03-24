BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.05

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and traded as low as $12.18. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 158,846 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

