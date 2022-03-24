BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

