Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.28

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 454393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$208.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.28.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 97 patented and 17 unpatented claims covering an area of 4.5 square kilometers located in the Silver State of Nevada.

