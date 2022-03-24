Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.28

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 454393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$208.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.28.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.