BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.78

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $13.94. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 170,937 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $801.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

