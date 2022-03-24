Blue Protocol (BLUE) Trading 30% Higher This Week

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Blue Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $9.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blue Protocol Coin Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

