Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

