Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.
Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 8 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.61. Bonhill Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
Bonhill Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.
