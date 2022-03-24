Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,724.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,159.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,358.67. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

