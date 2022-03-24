Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE) Insider Bryn Jones Buys 1,129,344 Shares

Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE – Get Rating) insider Bryn Jones bought 1,129,344 shares of Boss Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,552,317.44 ($1,890,605.51).

Get Boss Energy alerts:

Boss Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boss Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces uranium deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon uranium project covering an area of approximately 2,600 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Boss Resources Limited and changed its name to Boss Energy Limited in November 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Boss Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boss Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.