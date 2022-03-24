Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Shares Down 0.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 54,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 137,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

