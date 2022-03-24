Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$225.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.23.

BYD traded down C$1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$164.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 77.37. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$145.70 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$204.41.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

